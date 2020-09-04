Summerville Man Injured in Route 28 Crash

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Summerville man was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County, late last week.

According to police, around 9:02 a.m. on August 29, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 28 just north of Sandy Flat Road.

Police say 78-year-old Leroy W. Barron, of Summerville, was operating a 2006 Pontiac G6, traveling south in the right lane on State Route 28 when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle left its lane, crossed the left southbound lane, and continued across the solid double yellow line into the northbound lane. It then crossed the northbound lane and struck and drove along a guide rail for approximately 113 yards on the northbound berm.

According to police, the vehicle then traveled northbound, in reverse, along the guide rail and back onto the roadway. It then backed across all three lanes and came to a final rest on an embankment on the southbound shoulder of the road, facing east.

Police say it is unknown whether or not Barron was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Leadbetter Towing.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Barron was cited for a traffic violation.

