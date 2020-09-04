Willis E. Yeany, 83, of Summerville, PA, died in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born February 9, 1937 in Redbank Township, he was the son of the late Arden “Tex” and Carrie McSparrin Yeany.

Mr. Yeany served in the U.S. Army. He was a dairy farmer spending his entire life at Chestnut Ridge Farms. A devoted member of Pleasant Hill Bible Church he recorded attendance, weekly offerings and taught Sunday school for many years. He enjoyed feeding the birds, listening to county music and especially loved gospel music.

His survivors include a brother, Harry Monroe (Lina) Yeany, of Canton, Ohio; and two dear cousins, Richard Yeany (with whom he made his home), of Summerville and Elaine Armagost, of Leechburg; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and second cousins.

Those preceding him in death include his parents; his brother, Roy Yeany; his aunt and uncle with whom he lived his entire adult life with until their passing, Harold and Rosie Yeany; and cousins, Charles Yeany and infant, Paul Yeany.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 2-4PM at Pleasant Hill Bible Church. Funeral services will follow at 4PM, with the Rev. Jay Bucci, officiating. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery, Jefferson County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

