A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Labor Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

