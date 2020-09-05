Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crab Quiche

A seafood quiche is a quiche made right!

Ingredients

1 unbaked pastry shell (9 inches)

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese, divided



1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper1/4 cup chopped green onions1 tablespoon butter3 large eggs1-1/2 cups half-and-half cream1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper3/4 cup flaked imitation crabmeat, chopped

Directions

-Line unpricked pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Bake at 450° for 5 minutes; remove foil. Bake 5 minutes longer. Immediately sprinkle 1/2 cup cheese over crust.

-Reduce heat to 375°. In a skillet, saute red pepper and onions in butter until tender.

-In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, cream, salt and pepper. Stir in the crab, red pepper mixture and remaining cheese. Pour into crust.

-Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 15 minutes before cutting.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

