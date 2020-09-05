Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion Forest VNA Honors Employees, Board Members for Service

Saturday, September 5, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

VNA-5-YearsSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Employees and board members of Clarion Forest VNA were honored for their service at the Annual Recognition Breakfast on August 25, 2020, held at the Clarion County Park.

(Pictured: Left to right (top) – Casey Painter, RN; Darla Smerkar, Home Attendant; and Helen Kline, RN. Left to right (bottom) – Jaimee Anderson, PT; Janet Troutman, Board of Directors; and Tuesday Knight, RN, BSN.)

(Photos by Marilyn Smith, Clarion Forest VNA.)

Those recognized have reached milestone anniversaries with the organization.

The following individuals were present at this year’s breakfast to receive their “Years of Service” award:

Five Years


– Casey Painter, RN
– Darla Smerkar, Home Attendant
– Helen Kline, RN
– Jaimee Anderson, Physical Therapist
– Janet Troutman, Board of Directors
– Tuesday Knight, RN, BSN

Fifteen Years

Cindy Selker, RN, 15 years

Cindy Selker, RN, 15 years

Twenty Years

Jerilynn Smith, LPN, 20 years

Jerilynn Smith, LPN, 20 years

Colette Vickers, Chief Financial Officer, 20 years

Colette Vickers, Chief Financial Officer, 20 years

Thirty Years

Claire Cunningham, RN, retired with 30 years of service

Claire Cunningham, RN, retired with 30 years of service

Thirty-five Years

Jonette Smerker, RN, 35 years

Jonette Smerker, RN, 35 years

Forty Years

Jill Over, RN, BSN, retired with 40 years of service

Jill Over, RN, BSN, retired with 40 years of service

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. held their annual recognition breakfast on August 25, 2020, at the Clarion County Park. State Representative Donna Oberlander presented the organization with this banner in appreciation of the care they continued to provide to the community throughout the pandemic. In photo: Rep. Oberlander (left) and (right) Lisa Steiner, CEO, Clarion Forest VNA. Photo by Marilyn Smith, Clarion Forest VNA.

State Representative Donna Oberlander (pictured on left) attended the recognition breakfast and presented Clarion Forest VNA CEO Lisa Steiner (on right) with this banner in appreciation of the care the organization continued to provide to the community throughout the pandemic.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.