Clarion Forest VNA Honors Employees, Board Members for Service

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Employees and board members of Clarion Forest VNA were honored for their service at the Annual Recognition Breakfast on August 25, 2020, held at the Clarion County Park.

(Pictured: Left to right (top) – Casey Painter, RN; Darla Smerkar, Home Attendant; and Helen Kline, RN. Left to right (bottom) – Jaimee Anderson, PT; Janet Troutman, Board of Directors; and Tuesday Knight, RN, BSN.)

(Photos by Marilyn Smith, Clarion Forest VNA.)

Those recognized have reached milestone anniversaries with the organization.

The following individuals were present at this year’s breakfast to receive their “Years of Service” award:

Five Years



– Casey Painter, RN

– Darla Smerkar, Home Attendant

– Helen Kline, RN

– Jaimee Anderson, Physical Therapist

– Janet Troutman, Board of Directors

– Tuesday Knight, RN, BSN

Fifteen Years

Twenty Years

Thirty Years

Thirty-five Years

Forty Years

