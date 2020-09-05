Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion Forest VNA Honors Employees, Board Members
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Employees and board members of Clarion Forest VNA were honored for their service at the Annual Recognition Breakfast on August 25, 2020, held at the Clarion County Park.
(Pictured: Left to right (top) – Casey Painter, RN; Darla Smerkar, Home Attendant; and Helen Kline, RN. Left to right (bottom) – Jaimee Anderson, PT; Janet Troutman, Board of Directors; and Tuesday Knight, RN, BSN.)
Those recognized have reached milestone anniversaries with the organization.
The following individuals were present at this year’s breakfast to receive their “Years of Service” award:
Five Years
– Jaimee Anderson, Physical Therapist
– Helen Kline, RN –
– Tuesday Knight, RN, BSN
– Casey Painter, RN
– Darla Smerkar, Home Attendant
– Janet Troutman, Board of Directors
