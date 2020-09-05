Clarion Forest VNA Honors Employees, Board Members

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Employees and board members of Clarion Forest VNA were honored for their service at the Annual Recognition Breakfast on August 25, 2020, held at the Clarion County Park.

(Pictured: Left to right (top) – Casey Painter, RN; Darla Smerkar, Home Attendant; and Helen Kline, RN. Left to right (bottom) – Jaimee Anderson, PT; Janet Troutman, Board of Directors; and Tuesday Knight, RN, BSN.)

Those recognized have reached milestone anniversaries with the organization.

The following individuals were present at this year’s breakfast to receive their “Years of Service” award:

Five Years

– Jaimee Anderson, Physical Therapist

– Helen Kline, RN –

– Tuesday Knight, RN, BSN

– Casey Painter, RN

– Darla Smerkar, Home Attendant

– Janet Troutman, Board of Directors

