Debra Sue “Debbie” (Barnett) Barr

Debra Sue Barr, age 68, of Distant, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following an illness.

Born March 25, 1952 in Brookville, she was a daughter of the late Bud and Florence Willison Barnett.

Debbie was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a cosmetology school graduate.

She married Robert “Dick” Barr in 1980 and he survives.

Debbie was a caregiver for New Light and was a professional wood carver and wood carving teacher. She was a former member of the White Chapel Community Church in New Bethlehem, enjoyed wood carving, and was a published author and lover of cats.

Survivors include her husband, Dick; son, Sean Schoeffel of Mercer; daughter, Keli Schoeffel of Evans City; granddaughter, Avary Inman-Schoeffel; two stepsons: Robert Barr of Distant and Jason Barr of Clarion, and her sister, Cheryl Burford of Brookville.

Debbie is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Erin, Kara, and Eric.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Brent Burford.

There will be no calling hours.

A private burial will take place at the Herman Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to Debbie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

