Donna J. Anderson, 66, of Brookville, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home.

Born in DuBois, on September 29, 1953, she was the daughter of Ivan and Patricia Troutman Raybuck.

She was a 1972 graduate of Jeff Tech and worked for many years at Owens-Illinois.

Ms. Anderson was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles and Brookville Fireman’s Club.

Her interests include reading, drawing, browsing on the computer, and visiting with friends and family.

She is survived by a son, David A. (Rachel) Anderson, Jr., of Harvey, LA; two daughters, Stacy D. (Michael) Garfinkle, of Titusville, PA, and Sharon B. Edwards, of Brookville, PA; a brother, Phillip (Cassandra) Raybuck, Cheyenne, WY; a sister, Judith (Ronald) Kotch, of Struthers, OH; and six grandchildren, Kyle Cabalah, Kaleb, Jaden, David III, and Riley.

In addition to both her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, David Raybuck.

A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date.

Interment will be in Emerickville Cemetery, Jefferson County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.