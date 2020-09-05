Local Man Busted in Possession of Heroin, Fentanyl, Meth Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Mayport man who was busted in possession of multiple controlled substances at a motel in Monroe Township waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 31-year-old Brandon Alexander Trumbull were waived for court on Tuesday, September 1:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)



– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Trumbull remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a drug bust in Monroe Township in mid-August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, CNET obtained information on August 14 that Brandon Trumbull was staying in a motel near exit 62 of Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, and law enforcement officers were then able to confirm Trumbull’s room number.

The Clarion Borough Police Department had an active arrest warrant for Trumbull for cruelty to animals. In addition, there was an active bench warrant for Trumbull from the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas for failure to appear in court, the complaint states.

Clarion Borough Police, State Police troopers, and CNET members then went to the hotel and knocked at the door of Trumbull’s room. Trumbull answered the door and immediately dropped multiple stamp bags of controlled substances (heroin and fentanyl) on the floor, according to the complaint.

Trumbull was then taken into custody, and two other individuals in the room were detained.

The complaint states Trumbull gave written consent for a search of the room, and the following items were discovered:

– 103 stamp bags (heroin/fentanyl)

– Two ziplock baggies of crystal methamphetamine

– Small amount of marijuana

– Numerous items of drug paraphernalia including a pipe, straws, and needles

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 20.

Court documents indicate one third-degree misdemeanor count of Neglect of Animals – Vet Care filed against Trumbull in an animal neglect case was waived for court on August 25.

