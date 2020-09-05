Louis A. Emanuele, 80, of Oil City, died at 5:25 P.M. Thursday Sept. 3, 2020, at Country Acres in Titusville, where he had resided the past two years.

Born Sept. 2, 1940, in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Antonio and Nunzia Fiocco Emanuele.

Lou was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

He served in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Era.

Lou was married to the former Sandy M. McMurdy and she preceded him in death.

Mr. Emanuele retired from Merisol Antioxidants where he was a crystal unit operator.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Lou ran a fruit stand at his home on Grandview Road for many years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending his winters in Florida.

Lou is survived by two daughters, Melissa Conway & her husband Kurt, of Pitthole, and Carrie Biltz & her husband Greg, of Venus; four grandchildren, Nicole and Ashley Wurster, and Jenna and Jaxson Biltz. He is survived by 3 brothers, Joseph Emanuele of Rouseville, Frank Emanuele & his wife Linda, of Oil City, and Anthony Emanuele of Titusville; four sisters, Josephine McMullen, of Oil City, Nancy Ruby & her husband Jim, of Oil City, Felicia Schwab & her husband Bill, of Oil City, and Rita Harris, of Oil City. He is also survived by longtime special friend, Diane Turner of Henry’s Bend.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Emanuele; a sister, Carmela Heasley & her husband James; and a brother-in-law, Edward McMullen.

Friends will be received on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 from 4-7 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. in the Funeral Home with Joe Campasino, Asera Care Chaplain presiding.

Entombment with full military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Asera Care Hospice or to Country Acres.

The Family would like to thank the staff at Asera Care Hospice and Country Acres for the care Lou Received.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.