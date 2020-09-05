Say What?!: Escaped Buffalo Wander Illinois Town, Divert School Buses

PIATT CO., Il. – Police and animal experts are warning members of the public to keep a distance from a group of buffalo that escaped from a farm.

The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office said multiple buffalo escaped Wednesday from Liebs Farms, near Monticello, and authorities were able to wrangle all but four of the animals.

