SPONSORED: Green Line Polymers Now Hiring for Production, Maintenance, and Truck Fleet Positions

Green Line Polymers Now Hiring for Production, Maintenance, and Truck Fleet Positions

Saturday, September 5, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

green-line-polymers-1024x593-2Green Line Polymers, as an essential business, has a variety of job openings in PRODUCTION, MAINTENANCE, and TRUCK FLEET.

Green Line Polymers is focused on sustainability, backed by a complete recycling network. They have operations across the country and would like to be your consistent, dependable resource for the efficient handling and processing of your plastic scrap. The company’s culture and core values create an environment that promotes loyalty among employees, customers, and suppliers.

Green Line Polymers takes millions of pounds of post-consumer recyclables through a process to reclaim HDPE, while finding homes for other plastic resources. During this process journey they grind, wash, and melt filter this plastic that is used as an main source ingredient in drainage pipe. Green Line Polymers allows for your post-industrial and post-consumer HDPE scrap to be recycled directly into environmentally friendly products rather than a landfill.

Green Line Polymers is a subsidiary of Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS). Founded in 1966, ADS operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and over 30 distribution centers. ADS is a leading manufacturer of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and ancillary products, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace.

greenline-industires-served

The Green Line Clarion Facility (Shippenville) was a start up operation in 2013 and currently employs approximately 120 local residents. Their community outreach programs include Adopt a Highway, Community Industry Club support, Plastic Education Tours, SBDC Partnership and College internships.

All positions are full time positions with benefits after 60 days. We offer competitive salaries, paid holidays, and paid vacation after 30 days.

Benefits included at low-competitive cost to employees:

  • Medical, Dental, Vision
  • Company Paid Short-Term Disability
  • Voluntary Long-Term Disability
  • Employee Stock Ownership Plans
  • Profit Sharing Plans (401k)
  • Company Paid Life Insurance
  • Flexible Spending Accounts

For a complete listing of job openings, responsibilities & requirements, please visit our online portal to apply:

http://careers-ads-pipe.icims.com
Select Careers—Join our Team— Location: US-PA-Shippenville – Apply for Position

ALL CANDIDATES MUST APPLY ONLINE

Advanced Drainage Systems is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

