SPONSORED: Hemporia DuBois to Hold Soft Opening on September 7
DUBOIS, Pa – The Hemporia DuBois Store would like to invite you to join them for their soft open.
They are excited to finally be able to service the DuBois area with all natural organic hemp and other natural health products to help aid in everyday health issues that many of us struggle with today including, but not limited, to chronic pain, arthritis, migraines, depression, stress, and anxiety.
Stop in at 210 DuBois Street, DuBois, Pa, on Monday September, 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and let them find the perfect product for your specific needs and you will receive 20% off your entire purchase.
Your receipt and ticket will also give you an entry plus a free entry into the raffles that will take place at the Grand Opening on September 12th. Mark your calendars, they hope to see you there!
