Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Hemporia DuBois to Hold Soft Opening on September 7

Saturday, September 5, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Hemporia-2DUBOIS, Pa – The Hemporia DuBois Store would like to invite you to join them for their soft open.

They are excited to finally be able to service the DuBois area with all natural organic hemp and other natural health products to help aid in everyday health issues that many of us struggle with today including, but not limited, to chronic pain, arthritis, migraines, depression, stress, and anxiety.

Stop in at 210 DuBois Street, DuBois, Pa, on Monday September, 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and let them find the perfect product for your specific needs and you will receive 20% off your entire purchase.

Your receipt and ticket will also give you an entry plus a free entry into the raffles that will take place at the Grand Opening on September 12th. Mark your calendars, they hope to see you there!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.