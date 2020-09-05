SPONSORED: The Fulmer House Flip Is Back!

Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Fulmer House Flip is back!
The Fulmer House is once again hosting their flip contest.
Jennifer Fulmer Vinson told exploreClarion.com, “This is the fourth year for our flip contest, and it is always amazing to see what everyone comes up with.
“There are many items available for your flip project. We have added some jewelry-related items this year, so be sure to stop in and check them out.”
To join in on the Fulmer House Flip, stop in and select a specially tagged item, pay the $10.00 registration fee, and start flipping!
Send a photo of your finished project to FulmerHouse@msn.com or by Facebook Messenger by September 28.
All entries will be posted on Fulmer House Facebook page for voting from October 1 thru October 4.
The winners of the Fulmer House gift certificates will be announced at 5:00 p.m. on October 4.
Here are some of the items available for the flip project:
For more information on Fulmer House Books and Collectibles:
– Stop at their store located 703 Wood Street in Clarion, Pa.;
– Check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FulmerHouseBooksandCollectibles; or
– Visit their website: http://www.fulmerhousebooks.com/.
