Venango County Woman Charged With Foodstamp Fraud

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County woman is facing criminal charges for failing to report her employment income and accepting over $1,600 in SNAP benefits she was not eligible to receive.

Court documents indicate the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Judy Ann Exley, of Franklin, on August 27.

According to a criminal complaint, on November 8, 2019, the Department of Human Services (DHS) became aware that Judy Ann Exley was employed and receiving wages from her employment following an Eligibility Verification System (IEVS) wage hit. The case was then forwarded to the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) for further investigation.

The complaint states an OSIG investigator verified through DHS databased and an interview with a DHS Venango County Income Maintenance Casework Supervisor that during the period from September 2018 through November 30, 2019, Exley was authorized to receive and accepted SNAP benefits. Exley also signed a rights and reporting responsibilities form dated April 8, 2018.

According to the complaint, Exley then failed to report her income and employment on the same application.

The investigator then verified through DHS databases and certified SNAP benefit transcripts, as well as the interview with the Casework Supervisor, that Exley fraudulently received $1,654.00 in SNAP benefits during the period of September 2018 through November 30, 2019, that she would not have been eligible to receive if she had properly reported her income.

Exley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, on one third-degree felony count of fraud in obtaining foodstamps/assistance.

She is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on September 16 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

