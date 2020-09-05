Wolf Administration Seeks Applicants to Fill State Veterans Commission Member-At-Large Positions

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Friday announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is seeking veterans to apply for two member-at-large positions on the State Veterans Commission.

“Members of the commission play an important role serving Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans by advising the adjutant general and the DMVA on all matters about the status, employment, welfare, benefits and support of veterans and veterans’ programs in the commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “I appreciate and value their service to our veterans and our commonwealth.”

At-large-members serve a four-year term.

“Pennsylvania boasts the fourth largest veteran population in the nation and members of the State Veterans Commission play a vital role in advocating for our commonwealth’s veterans,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Commission members have first-hand knowledge of the issues veterans are facing throughout our communities and can provide valuable suggestions for improving programs, services and supporting veteran-focused legislation.”

The application process begins Sept. 4, and the deadline for submission is October 23 at 4:00 p.m. All submissions are to be done by email.

The application and more information about the member-at-large position are available at http://bit.ly/SVCMAL.

To learn more about the DMVA, visit us online at www.dmva.pa.gov.

