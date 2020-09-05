Woman Faces Charges for False Calls to Clarion County 9-1-1

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a woman who reportedly made false calls to 9-1-1 and New Bethlehem Borough Police.

Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 64-year-old Sandra G. Rutkowski, of Pittsburgh.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:35 p.m. on February 22, New Bethlehem Borough Police received a request from Clarion County 9-1-1 for a welfare check at a residence on Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem, Clarion County.

The complaint states the 9-1-1 caller, identified as Sandra Rutkowski, requested a call from police on her cell phone to explain the situation. However, due to being in a poor cell service area, the officer was unable to call. Rutkowski reportedly then called 9-1-1 again around 2:50 p.m., screaming at the dispatcher, saying there was an active domestic incident at the Lafayette Street address with five people involved. Rutkowski reported her mother was “in a dangerous situation,” and she wanted the police to go to the residence.

When asked how she knew about the situation, she reported her sister texted her stating, “All hell is breaking loose,” and told the dispatcher she was on her way up from Pittsburgh because she did not hear back from her mother or sister again, according to the complaint.

When police arrived at the Lafayette Street address, nothing seemed to be occurring, and when they knocked at the door, all of the individuals present were surprised by the officer’s arrival. The individuals were then interviewed, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the first individual interviewed stated that Rutkowski has repeatedly called 9-1-1 to report false incidents at the residence, none of which were legitimate calls. She stated there was a family dispute, and the other family members were not speaking to Rutkowski. She also stated Rutkowski was not welcome at the residence.

Rutkowski’s mother, whom Rutkowski had reported was in danger, was also interviewed, and told police she was not in any danger.

According to the complaint, on August 21, Rutkowski completed a statement in which she said she did not call 9-1-1 or communicate with anyone. New Bethlehem Borough Police then requested a copy of the 9-1-1 recording from the incident in February and reviewed it. They also reviewed several calls made to 9-1-1 and the police station in the past regarding alleged incidents at the same residence.

Based on the investigation, the following charge was filed against Rutkowski through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on September 1:

– False Alarm To Agency Of Public Safety, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on September 16, with Judge Miller presiding.

