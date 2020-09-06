A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Labor Day – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

