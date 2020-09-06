Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: David Walker
David Walker served our country in the United States Army.
Name: David R. Walker
Born: September 9, 1945
Died: July 18, 2020
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
David Walker was a veteran of the United States Army.
David also served the community as a “taxi man” for the Amish.
He was laid to rest at the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery in Knox.
Click here to view a full obituary.
