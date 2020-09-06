Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Breaking into Camps, Causing Hundreds of Dollars in Damage

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a man accused of breaking into two Forest County camps and causing hundreds of dollars of damage.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Mathew Scott Kerr, of Sharon.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 7, 2019, Marienville-based State Police were notified of a burglary at two seasonal camps on Jug Handle Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

The complaint states multiple windows and doors were smashed at the camps, causing approximately $600.00 in damage. Multiple items were also removed from both camps totaling $350.00 in losses.

According to the complaint, while processing the scene, police found a driver’s license belonging to Mathew Scott Kerr in the upstairs of the second camp. A sales receipt from a store in Sharon, Pa., along with a few dollar bills were also located at the scene.

Police then retrieved security footage from the store named on the receipt. The footage showed Kerr purchasing the items that were listed on the receipt located at the scene, the complaint states.

Kerr was then interviewed by phone on June 3.

According to the complaint, when questioned, Kerr said he was “in the area” but claimed his wallet had been stolen. He admitted he had never reported the wallet stolen, then agreed to come to the Marienville-based State Police station for a further interview. However, the complaint notes he did not go to the interview and did not contact Marienville-based State Police regarding a reason for not arriving as planned, and police have been unable to contact him again.

The following charges were filed against Kerr through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Tuesday, September 1:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

