Featured Local Job: Part-Time Optician

Optical World in Seneca, PA is currently accepting applications for a part-time optician to work 3 days per week.

Experience is preferred, but willing to train.

Responsibilities include:

Answering phone calls/ questions/ booking appointments

Interacting with patients; including sales, glasses adjustments, glasses repairs

Medical filing

Medical billing/ Insurance billing

Salary negotiable based on experience.

Submit applications in person:

Optical World

3108 State Route 257

Seneca, Pennsylvania 16346

