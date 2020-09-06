Deborah K. Heeter, 67, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 7, 1953, in Butler, PA, to Edwin L. and Margaret H. (Montgomery) Mortimer.

Deb was a 1972 Union High School graduate and worked for 37 years at the Owens Illinois Glass Factory retiring in 2009. She loved attending her grandchildren’s events and was the family’s biggest supporter. Deb enjoyed canning, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and traveling, especially to the beach. She was well known for her delicious spaghetti sauce and chocolate chip cookies. She will best be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dirk W. Heeter whom she married Sept. 15, 1991; son, Brett A. Heeter and fiancé, Cheyenne, of Rimersburg; daughter, Gretchen E. Bish and fiance, Barry, of Rimersburg; nine grandchildren, Avarie, Brayden, Liam, Audrey, Braxton, Landyn, Hudson, Colin, and Devyn; two brothers, Rick Mortimer and wife, Linda, of Mercer, and Gale Mortimer of West Middlesex; sister, Patricia Stiff of West Sunbury; sisters-in-law, Polly Wright and husband, Troy, of Roaring Springs, and Jody Croyle and husband, Rick, of Waynesburg; brother-in-law, Cliff Heeter and wife, Sonja, of Rimersburg; a best friend of 54 years, Debbie Yount of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deb is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eizetta Holliday and Mits Conner; father-in-law, Bill Heeter, and mother-in-law, Pat Heeter.

Family and friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Rick Croyle officiating.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Contributions may be made in Deb’s honor to a Charity of One’s Choice.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services you may send a condolence to Deb’s family or view a video tribute honoring her life by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com.

