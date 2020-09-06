Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Beverage Air of Brookville Is Hiring in Assembly & Fabrication
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Beverage Air in Brookville has been in business for more than 70 years, and they are still growing.
(Beverage Air employees with 25 years or more service are pictured above.)
With more than 400 current permanent and temporary employees, the company founded in 1944 by John Buffington, Beverage-Air® is a leading manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment for the food service industry.
Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!
Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.
Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!
Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.
https://beverage-air.com/application/
About the company
Beverage Air’s humble beginnings began in the 1940s when John Buffington invented the first horizontal bottle cooler and filed the patent more than 70 years ago.
In 1946, John brought his brother, Herman Buffington, into the business and from there, Beverage-Air® has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality refrigeration products that set the standard for the industry.
Throughout its history, Beverage-Air® has remained at the forefront of the food service and beverage industries. At the core of its business is a firm commitment to their customers, the industry, and the environment.
Beverage Air is constantly honing its offerings by incorporating research, innovation, and responsibility to deliver the most complete line of equipment to the industries it serves.
Beverage Air’s vast array of solutions is built on next-generation technologies and a diligent focus on safeguarding food and beverages for consumption.
The company lives by a Code Of Ethics that espouses the following virtues:
– We consistently pursue fair and ethical standards:
– In the design and delivery of quality products and services to our customers;
– In our trusted relationships with industry partners;
– In the personal and professional development of our employees;
– In the production of innovative, non-ozone depleting, energy-efficient products; and
– In our active support of communities where we live and do business.
We take special pride in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art coolers and display cases that keep food and beverages cool while maximizing product sell-through.
Beverage-Air®’s portfolio of market-leading products includes glass door merchandisers, low-temperature display merchandising cabinets, reach-in merchandiser coolers, under-counter coolers, worktop and food preparation tables, beer dispensing equipment, refrigerated and dry display cases, back bar, curved glass merchandisers, countertop refrigerators and deli display cases.
Whether you operate a convenience store, supermarket, restaurant or another retail environment, Beverage-Air® has a full range of premium refrigeration and food service equipment solutions to meet your diverse needs.
