Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Suspect Caught in Forest County Theft

Sunday, September 6, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-day-timeHICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a suspect has been caught in a theft by deception crime in Hickory Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. on March 25 2020, on Battle Alley, in East Hickory, Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say the victim, a 62-year-old East Hickory woman, sent $1,000.00 in U.S. currently to a fraudulent company who deceived her after contacting her via Facebook.

On Saturday, September 5, state police sent an update on this case.

According to police, a suspect in the theft has been identified as 61-year-old Ricky Dolph, of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Charges have subsequently been filed against Dolph.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.