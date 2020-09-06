Suspect Caught in Forest County Theft

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a suspect has been caught in a theft by deception crime in Hickory Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. on March 25 2020, on Battle Alley, in East Hickory, Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say the victim, a 62-year-old East Hickory woman, sent $1,000.00 in U.S. currently to a fraudulent company who deceived her after contacting her via Facebook.

On Saturday, September 5, state police sent an update on this case.

According to police, a suspect in the theft has been identified as 61-year-old Ricky Dolph, of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Charges have subsequently been filed against Dolph.

