Trails End Restaurant Announces Fall Hours

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The owners of Trails End Restaurant have announced their fall hours.

(Photo courtesy Momentum Photography.)

Trails End is now open for business as follows:

– Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.



– Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.– Sunday through Wednesday: CLOSED

Co-owner Susie Irwin told exploreClarion.com, “We have owned Trails End for 22 years, and I have to admit that we have never had the obstacles put in front of us as we did this year.”

After the restaurant and bar were shut down in March, Susie and co-owner Missie McDonald reopened after Memorial Day. Although they were thrilled to be open again, the 25% occupancy mandated by Governor Wolf ended their annual events.

“We cancelled our Jeep Scavenger hunts, our Red Hat Parties, and our patio music. Everything we loved about our business was no longer there: laughter, singing, fun, friends,” Susie said.

“As summer winds down and the patio days are numbered, we are facing the realization that we will host 25 customers at the most at Trails End.”

Reservations are recommended, so Susie and Missie can arrange the time of seating to can get the optimum number of customers in and out throughout the night.

Even so, Trails End will still take walk-ins.

Susie added, “We ask for patience as we try to get everyone in. Mask are required to enter the building and to walk about, but when seated, you can take off your mask and enjoy dinner with your family and friends. Our tables are all at least six feet apart, and our servers wear masks as required. We feel we are doing everything necessary to ensure your safety as you enjoy your dinner at Trails End.

“We thank everyone for your patronage and continued support. Hopefully we, and other small businesses, will still be around to welcome in 2021.”

To make a reservation, call 814-927-8400.

Trails End Restaurant is located at 2738 Forest Road, Cooksburg, Pa.

For more information, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TrailsEndCookForest.

