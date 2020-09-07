A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Labor Day – A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

