Area Man Faces Charges for Theft of Handgun

Monday, September 7, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

arrestHICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an East Hickory man who allegedly stole a handgun and sold it to another man.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Tyler Peterson.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 31, a known male victim contacted PSP Marienville to report harassing text messages he received from Tyler Peterson.

After viewing the messages, police found there was nothing harassing in them. The victim then advised that Peterson had also stolen one of his handguns and sold it to a known male, the complaint states.

Police then spoke to the known male, who reported that he purchased a Smith and Wesson 44 magnum handgun from Peterson on June 18 with the intention of giving it to someone as a gift. The man said he then found out the handgun was stolen and returned it to the rightful owner (the victim), according to the complaint.

The known man stated he bought the handgun for $250.00 and they were going to wait six months to transfer the ownership because he didn’t know the regulations for transfer after completing probation. He noted that when he asked Peterson if the gun was stolen, Peterson stated it wasn’t and said he “wouldn’t do that to him,” the complaint states.

The following charges were filed against Peterson through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Tuesday, September 1:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2
– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.


