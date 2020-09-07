Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Leon
Monday, September 7, 2020 @ 12:09 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Leon.
Leon is an adult male Belgian Shepherd/Sheepdog and German Shepherd mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
Leon is a special needs dog.
It is preferred that his new home be one without children.
For more information on Leon, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
