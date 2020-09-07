Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ruthie Niederriter’s Peach Pie

Monday, September 7, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

unnamed (1)Enjoy a family favorite recipe from Ruthie Niederriter!

Step 1: Mix 2/3 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon.

Step 2: Slice 6-8 peaches or enough for 6 cups. Stir into flour mixture.

Step 3: Add 1 tsp. lemon juice to mixture before placing into pie shell. Dot with 1 Tbsp. butter.

Step 4: Add lattice top. Cover edge with aluminum foil.

Step 5: Bake for about 45 minutes at 425 degrees. For the last 15 minutes, remove the foil. Watch for the crust to brown and the juice to bubble.

Step 6: Cool on wire rack before serving warm with ice cream!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.