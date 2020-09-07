Hearing for Clarion Man Charged Following Violent Domestic Altercation Set for Tomorrow

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing a hearing tomorrow on charges stemming from an alleged violent domestic altercation in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate 23-year-old Preston Eric Rice is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Clarion Borough in late August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:07 p.m. on Monday, August 24, Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatched Clarion Borough Police to a report of an active domestic incident at a residence on Penn Avenue. The 9-1-1 caller stated she was locked upstairs with three young children, and the man involved was downstairs.

Police arrived at the scene and found the door to the residence open, with the glass screen door closed, and a man inside wearing shorts and no shirt. The man was later identified as Preston Rice.

According to the complaint, Rice was “stumbling around” and appeared to be intoxicated. Police identified themselves to Rice and yelled for him to exit the residence, but he reportedly refused. An officer then attempted to open the screen door, but Rice reportedly grabbed it and prevented the officer from entering.

The complaint states Rice was “belligerent,” refused to exit the residence, and yelled that the officers should “shoot” him. Clarion University Police were then contacted to assist at the scene.

Police were concerned for the safety and welfare of the victims in the residence as Rice became more aggressive, the complaint notes.

While attempting to get the door open, one officer’s hand was nearly caught in the door several times. The officers then drew their tasers, and one of them was able to get the door open. Rice was then advised he would be tased if he did not comply, the complaint states.

Rice reportedly yelled “tase me” and aggressively postured in the doorway, then appeared to start moving forward, toward the officers. He was then tased. He fell to the ground and rolled outside. Rice was then handcuffed and taken into custody, according to the complaint.

Police then made contact with the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim was shaken and very frightened. She reported that Rice had been drinking since around noon. She stated that she asked him to slow down with the drinking, and he agreed. She added that she had three young children with her in the apartment, and after she put them to bed, Rice started drinking again. He went to the neighbor’s residence, where he allegedly “chugged a two liter of jungle juice,” and then became belligerent with the neighbors and refused to leave. She advised police that she called one of her friends to help her remove Rice from the neighbor’s residence.

The victim told police that Rice threw her into a wall at the neighbor’s residence and also tried to fight the neighbors. She stated that she finally got Rice back to their own residence and hoped he would fall asleep, so she went outside for a moment to cool off. However, when she came back inside, she found Rice throwing toys and furniture around in the apartment, according to the complaint.

The victim stated Rice then grabbed her arm and began to spit and yell at her then threw her up against a wall. She told police she was afraid of what Rice might do next, so she went upstairs and hid and called the police, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes Rice was checked at Clarion Hospital Emergency Room and was medically cleared.

Rice was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:30 p.m. on August 25.

