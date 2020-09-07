Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ruthie Niederriter’s Peach Pie

Enjoy a family favorite recipe from Ruthie Niederriter!

Step 1: Mix 2/3 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon.

Step 2: Slice 6-8 peaches or enough for 6 cups. Stir into flour mixture.

Step 3: Add 1 tsp. lemon juice to mixture before placing into pie shell. Dot with 1 Tbsp. butter.

Step 4: Add lattice top. Cover edge with aluminum foil.

Step 5: Bake for about 45 minutes at 425 degrees. For the last 15 minutes, remove the foil. Watch for the crust to brown and the juice to bubble.

Step 6: Cool on wire rack before serving warm with ice cream!

