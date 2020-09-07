Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Hemporia DuBois Store’s Opening Scheduled for Today CANCELED
Monday, September 7, 2020 @ 12:09 AM
DUBOIS, Pa – The soft opening scheduled for today, Monday, September 7, at Hemporia DuBois Store has been CANCELED.
The event has not yet been rescheduled.
The Hemporia DuBois Store will be offering all natural organic hemp and other natural health products to help aid in everyday health issues that many of us struggle with today including, but not limited, to chronic pain, arthritis, migraines, depression, stress and anxiety.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.