SPONSORED: Riverhill Battery Warehouse Welcomes RadioShack Express
Monday, September 7, 2020 @ 12:09 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Certain RadioShack products will now be offered at Riverhill Battery Warehouse thanks to RadioShack Express.
One of the items now offered will be RadioShack Soldering Supplies including 25W Soldering Kits and 150W Dual Heat Soldering Guns.
Stop by Riverhill Battery Warehouse for your supplies today!
Riverhill Battery Warehouse is located at 11041 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.
