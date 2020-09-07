Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Window World of Butler Offers Facts About Old Windows & Tips to Replacing Them
New vinyl windows from Window World are a great way to save money on energy costs.
Windows and Energy Loss
It’s common knowledge that a home’s heating and cooling energy can be lost through old windows and doors, but just how much energy is lost this way and what can be done about it? The answers are in the facts:
- The average home loses up to 30% of its heating and cooling energy through its entry points, the windows and doors.
- In the summer, outside heat forces its way in, causing air conditioners and fans to work overtime.
- In the winter, inside heat floods to the outdoors and leads to higher gas and electric bills.
- Repairing old windows and doors can help reduce energy loss, but replacing them with newer, more efficient products is the best way to stop losing energy.
Replacement Windows: What to Consider
Purchasing new windows can be a daunting task. Here are some things to consider and look for when buying replacement windows:
- Ratings and Certifications: Always check a window’s Energy Star and National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) ratings. Energy Star and NFRC ratings demonstrate a product’s efficiency, durability, and performance.
- U-Factor and Solar Heat Gain Coefficient: U-Factor shows how well a window can keep heat from escaping a room. Solar Heat Gain Coefficient shows how well a window can keep unwanted heat from entering a room. The lower the number, the better the window is at keeping heat either in or out, respectively.
- Air Leakage: Air leakage measures exactly that: how much air will enter a room through the window? The lower the number, the lower the amount of drafts.
As an NFRC certified Energy Star Retail Partner, Window World offers a variety of energy efficient window and door options.
As a franchise of America’s largest exterior remodeling company, Window World in Butler offers a variety of vinyl replacement window options including different sizes, styles and colors.
For more information about vinyl windows, or to schedule a free, no-obligation, in-home estimate, visit Window World’s showroom at 1617 North Main Street Extension in Butler, call 724.256.5660, or visit www.windowworldbutler.com.
