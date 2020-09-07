Willis Raymond Ebner, age 87, of Tionesta, passed away September 6, 2020, at his home.

Willis was born in Cranesville, PA, on July 12, 1933. He was the son of the late Charles and Donna Ball Ebner.

Willis was a graduate of Albion Area High School in 1951. He worked for the U.S Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service as a Conservation Technician, retiring in December 1988, after 34 years of service. After retirement, he worked numerous part-time jobs.

Willis married Donna Scott on October 1, 1954, until her death on April 25, 2001. He married Judith C. Ragan on June 1, 2002, she survives.

Also surviving are three children, Steven (Leslie) Ebner of Saratoga, CA, Janet (Bill) Burchfield of Girard, PA, and Amy (Mike) LeKites of Lewes, DE; two step-daughters, Kristen (Mark) Ott of Amissville, VA, and Amy Ragan of Weirton, WV; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Maurice of New Mexico and Charles of Baldwinsville, NY; two sisters, June First of Girard, PA, and Donna (Wally) Grimm of Wapakoneta, OH; and also numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dallas, and sister, Ida Mae.

He attended Faith Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd United Methodist. Willis served many years as a lay speaker and served on various committees with the Allegheny Highlands Ministry.

Willis was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed making bird houses and working in his flower and vegetable gardens. He loved walking in the woods communing with nature and his Heavenly Father.

Willis had a tremendous knowledge of plants, trees, and wildlife. Feeding birds in winter and watching hummingbirds’ antics in summer gave him great enjoyment.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, Pa 16214, in Willis’ name.

