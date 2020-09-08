A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

