Butler County Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Route 8

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday night on State Route 8 in Oil City.

Oil City Police were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on the Route 8 bypass near the intersection with North Seneca Street around 10:01 p.m. on Monday, September 7.

According to police, the investigation discovered that a 2002 Honda Accord operated by 34-year-old Tyler J. Coast, of Harrisville, was traveling north on the Route 8 bypass when the vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane and left the roadway.

Police say the vehicle then traveled approximately 330 feet north before striking a utility pole approximately 12 feet in the air. The vehicle then caught fire.

The fire was extinguished by Oil City Fire Department.

According to police, Coast had to be extricated from the vehicle by Oil City Fire Department. He was then pronounced dead at the scene by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Venango Towing and Recovery.

