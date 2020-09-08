Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mixed Bean Salad

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Who doesn’t love a colorful, bean salad?!

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup cider vinegar

1/3 cup canola oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) cut wax beans, drained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) cut green beans, drained
3 celery ribs, sliced
1/2 medium green pepper, chopped
1/4 cup chopped onion

Directions

-In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat; cool slightly.

-In a large salad bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Drizzle with dressing; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve with a slotted spoon.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


