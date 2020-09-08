Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mixed Bean Salad
Who doesn’t love a colorful, bean salad?!
Ingredients
1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) cut wax beans, drained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) cut green beans, drained
3 celery ribs, sliced
1/2 medium green pepper, chopped
1/4 cup chopped onion
Directions
-In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat; cool slightly.
-In a large salad bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Drizzle with dressing; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve with a slotted spoon.
