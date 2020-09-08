Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mixed Bean Salad

Who doesn’t love a colorful, bean salad?!

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup cider vinegar



1/3 cup canola oil1/2 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained1 can (14-1/2 ounces) cut wax beans, drained1 can (14-1/2 ounces) cut green beans, drained3 celery ribs, sliced1/2 medium green pepper, chopped1/4 cup chopped onion

Directions

-In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat; cool slightly.

-In a large salad bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Drizzle with dressing; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve with a slotted spoon.

