Dorothy M. Wright

﻿Dorothy M. Kelley Bouch Wright, 88, of Freeport, formerly of Cabot, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice.

Born January 3, 1932, in Sarver, PA, she was the daughter of the late Glenn L. Kelley and Laura C. Hartzell Kelley.

Dorothy was a paramedic for the Saxonburg VFD for eight years and continued to be a member of the fire hall. Dorothy worked at DuCo Ceramics, the mushroom farm, and the Sarver Veterans Club. She was a singer and guitar player in a CW band with her late ex-husband Jack Bouch. Her favorite artists were Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette. She was a wonderful mother and enjoyed crocheting, gardening – both indoor and outdoor, including a large orchid collection.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Holly (Daniel III) Stitt of Leeper, Glenna Kness of Freeport, Leona (T.J.) Pekin of Marco Island, FL, and Christina (Kenneth) Davidowski of Cabot, her stepson, Todd (Trenace) Wright of Saxonburg, sisters, Laura K. Faust of Saxonburg and Janet (Ron) Leary of Valencia, grandchildren, Robert (Tiffiany) Leighton of Valdosta, Georgia, Georgia (Keith) Oyler of Lucinda, PA, Jason (Heather) Leighton, of Pikeville, NC, Jacob (Carisa) Davidowski of Sarver, PA, and nine great-grandchildren, honorary grandson, Garrett Bylinowski of Tarentum and special niece, Connie Durci of Cannonsburg.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene N. Wright, sisters, Alice Durci and Esther Kelley, grandson, Daniel Stitt, IV, great grandson, Zackary Daniel Oyler, two step sons, Scott and Steve Wright, and her beloved dog, Minnie.

Friends will be received on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, Inc., 410 W. Main Street, Saxonburg.

There will be no funeral service.

Private interment will held at Greenlawn Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Daniel E. Stitt IV Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc. 336 Arnold Avenue, Leeper, PA 16233 in memory of her grandson.

