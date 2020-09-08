Louise Mae Burt Proper, 100, formerly of Oil City, passed away late in the evening on Friday, September 4, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born August 16, 1920 in Tidioute, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leo W. and Elva Mae (Van Guilder) Burt. She was a graduate of Oil City High School class of 1938.

On January 6, 1942, she married the love of her life, Harry Proper; he preceded her in death on August 21, 1995.

Louise worked as a Nurses Aide at the Oil City Hospital for over 11 years, but left that position to focus on raising the family whom she loved so much. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished the times they could spend together.

A woman of great faith, Louise was a member of the Plumer United Methodist Church for many years, until she moved to Franklin. She also enjoyed traveling in her younger years and liked to read.

Left to cherish her memory are her two grandchildren, Shannon Karns and her husband, William, of Franklin, and Jody Proper of Pittsburgh; her two great-grandchildren, Kadin Karns, and Quinlyn Karns, both of Franklin; her two sisters, Dolores Frankenberger of Oil City and Joan Tenza and her husband, Ed, of Titusville; her daughter-in-law, Karen Proper of Franklin; her three sister-in-law, Susan Burt of Louisville, KY, Laura Burt of Bangor, ME, and Sandy Burt of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by her two sons, Gary E. Proper and Danny Lee Proper; her great-grandson, Gavin Karns; her two sisters, Ruby Deeter and Ruth Humes; and her two brothers, Ronald Burt and Jack Burt.

In keeping with her requests, there will be no visitation. Funeral services for Louise will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

