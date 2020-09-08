Michael S. Woloszyn, 62, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Saturday September 5, 2020 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born April 19, 1958 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Michael V. & Mary A. Balot Woloszyn. Mike attended St. Stephen School and was a 1976 graduate of Venango Christian High School. On July 28, 1984 he married the former Cindy M. Barscz in St. Stephen’s Church and she survives.

Mike had worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service. He was a member of St. Stephen’s Church. Mike was a member of the Eagles Club, the Moose Club and was and was a Trustee at the Oil City Pulaski Club. He was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan, and enjoyed playing golf and cards. Mike also enjoyed his 1975 Hurst Oldsmobile.

He is survived by two children, who were “the apple of his eye,” Christopher Woloszyn of Harrisburg and Elizabeth Woloszyn of Erie. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, William Phipps of Erie, and several cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Raymond Woloszyn, and a sister Kathy Phipps, as well as his mother-in-law Andrea Barscz and his father-in-law Adam Barscz.

Friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, at the Reinsel Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at St. Stephens Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

