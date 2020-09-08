Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 496 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 8, that there are 496 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 140,359.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 1 and September 7 is 147,207 with 5,838 positive cases. There were 12,578 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 7. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,791 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 11 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,614,717 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 70 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 8, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/08/20 – 496
9/07/20 – 547
9/06/20 – 691
9/05/20 – 963
9/04/20 – 891
9/03/20 – 1,160
9/02/20 – 816

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  352 1 353 12
Butler  879 1 880 19
Clarion  102 0 102 3
Clearfield  256 9 265 1
Crawford  236 1 237 2
Elk  65 0 65 2
Forest 14 0 14 0
Indiana  469 3 472 11
Jefferson  100 0 100 2
McKean  41 0 41 2
Mercer  600 7 607 13
Venango  74 0 74 1
Warren  37 0 37 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 715 13733
Allegheny 10847 154206
Armstrong 353 5717
Beaver 1714 17450
Bedford 181 3879
Berks 6344 42867
Blair 498 14366
Bradford 103 6544
Bucks 8093 83194
Butler 880 19068
Cambria 504 20693
Cameron 8 403
Carbon 432 8295
Centre 686 16886
Chester 5997 69982
Clarion 102 2780
Clearfield 265 6111
Clinton 160 3681
Columbia 798 6740
Crawford 237 7499
Cumberland 1619 25286
Dauphin 3479 37692
Delaware 10692 92918
Elk 65 2226
Erie 1395 24409
Fayette 714 13100
Forest 14 669
Franklin 1583 17555
Fulton 38 1042
Greene 150 3701
Huntingdon 388 4634
Indiana 472 7810
Jefferson 100 2987
Juniata 157 1965
Lackawanna 2210 26671
Lancaster 7108 67242
Lawrence 474 6901
Lebanon 1783 16889
Lehigh 5307 52418
Luzerne 3898 40178
Lycoming 563 11411
McKean 41 3911
Mercer 607 10363
Mifflin 175 5701
Monroe 1742 20414
Montgomery 11434 127064
Montour 150 7424
Northampton 4176 48455
Northumberland 767 9954
Perry 183 3471
Philadelphia 29978 239803
Pike 547 5650
Potter 25 998
Schuylkill 1019 16386
Snyder 186 2952
Somerset 183 8736
Sullivan 10 403
Susquehanna 281 3855
Tioga 50 2846
Union 414 8994
Venango 74 4185
Warren 37 3133
Washington 1150 21881
Wayne 195 5364
Westmoreland 1907 38677
Wyoming 70 2459
York 3832 49840

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 11% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,464 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,615 cases among employees, for a total of 26,079 at 948 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,242 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,914 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


