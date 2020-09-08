Camper Trailer Stolen in Tionesta

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating the theft of a camper trailer in Tionesta.

According to police, a gray and white Catalina Amphibious Homes camper trailer was stolen from the area of Pine Lane, in Tionesta, Green Township, Forest County.

The theft occurred sometime between August 29 and August 30.

Police say the investigation shall remain open pending further interviews.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Monday, September 7, 2020.

