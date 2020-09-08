Ronald C. Walter, 86, of Walter Lane, Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

He was born on Tuesday, April 10, 1934 in Corsica, PA the son of Perle Limuel Walter and Netti Faye Rankin Walter.

On November 30, 1951, in Emerickville, PA he married the love of his life Shirley Kepple Walter, who survives.

Ron spent most of his life working on his own in the lumber, excavating, and trucking industries, and was for the most part, a jack of all trades.

He was a member of the Faithful Followers of the Methodist Charge for over 50 years, including being a member of the Meade Chapel United Methodist Church and Port Barnett United Methodist Church, both here in town.

Ron enjoyed being outdoors, tending to his garden, which he was immensely proud of, and working with his machinery, wood making trucks, and wagons. He especially loved carving birds.

He is survived by his wife Shirley of 68 years; 2 daughters – Rhonda Blake (husband Leonard) of Youngsville, PA, and Vicki Theiss (husband Ted) of Clarion, PA; and 1 son – Ronald B. Walter (wife Maxine) of Brookville, PA; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 2 brothers – Perle Walter Jr. of Corsica, PA, and Thomas Walter of Fisher, PA; 3 sisters – Glendora Campbell of Brookville, PA, Kay Fryer of Corsica, PA, and Blueni Hannold of Kahletown, PA and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons – Arthur Dale Walter, and Randy Lynn Walter; 2 sisters – Dorothy Weyant and Linda Wamsley; and 4 brothers – Floyd, Richard, Lester, and Roger Walter.

Because of the current circumstances, a private family viewing and service was held according to the wishes of the family with the Rev. Joni Williams presiding.

Internment was held at the Roseville-Bethel Cemetery, Union Twp., Jefferson Co., PA

In Ron’s memory, memorial donations maybe made to the Port Barnett United Methodist Church – 65 Evans St. Brookville, PA, 15825 or to the Meade Chapel United Methodist Church – 10195 Knox Dale Rd. Brookville, PA 15825

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.