Rosemary Pringle, 92, of Wallaceville Road, Titusville, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Rosemary was born on October 8, 1927, at Cottage Hill, Clarion County, to the late Stephen T. and Jessie (Smail) Haas. She was a graduate of Porter Twp. High School, class of 1945.

Rosemary married Edwin Pringle on February 26, 1955, at the Chapmanville Methodist Parsonage by Rev. Murray.

Rosemary worked after high school as a telephone operator in Pittsburgh and Franklin until the phone company went to the dial system. She was a member of the former Wallaceville United Methodist Church where she also taught Sunday school for many years. She later attended the Chapmanville Community Church.

Rosemary loved traveling with Edwin in their car and motor home to Florida-California and all states except Hawaii. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, embroidering, crocheting and doing crossword puzzles.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Edwin Pringle, of Titusville; a daughter, Carolyn (Ray) Harbaugh of Starr, SC; a son, Paul “Andy” (Vikki) Pringle of Carmel, IN; grandchildren, Jakob, Lukas, and Jakquelyn Pringle all of Carmel, IN, Sonya (Barry) Mullen of Franklin, DeWayne (Michelle) Harbaugh of Clarion; four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Martha (Dan) Karg, of Rockland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three sons who died in infancy; three brothers, Stephen J., Leo, and Thomas Haas; and a sister, Eleanor Graham.

Private funeral services are being conducted for the family by Rev. Glen Van Cise at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

