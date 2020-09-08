Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

SPONSORED: Carrier Insurance Offers Help Understanding Medicare Supplements

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

carrier MedSup-lgChoosing Your Medicare Supplement Plan can be overwhelming. You are not alone. Carrier Insurance is here to help every step of the way.

Medicare Supplement plans, lettered A through N, are designed to meet different levels of coverage needs. A Carrier Insurance agent can help you determine what you want your Medicare Supplement insurance policy to cover. For instance, here are a few things to consider.

  • Basic benefits (including hospice care)
  • Medicare Part A deductible
  • Medicare Part A daily hospital copayments
  • Medicare Part B deductible
  • Medicare Part B copayments
  • Medicare Part B excess physician charges
  • Skilled nursing facility care copayments
  • Emergency care in a foreign country

Here are some helpful questions to ask your Carrier Insurance agent:

  • Am I eligible to enroll?
  • When is the best time to enroll?
  • Based on my situation, which plan would you recommend?
  • Will my premium change over time?
  • How much will I have to pay for deductibles, doctor visits and hospital stays?
  • Does the plan have a network of doctors and providers I must use?
  • Will my doctor accept this coverage?

carrier medicare puzzle 500

Carrier Insurance can answer these and other questions you may have when it comes to selecting the right plan for you.

Stop by or call Carrier Insurance today to begin selecting your Medicare plan. Open enrollment is October 15th through December 7th.

For more information about Carrier Insurance and all of the services they offer, call 814-226-6580 or toll-free at 800-822-9486 to arrange an appointment, or visit their website at carrierinsurancecares.com.

Carrier Insurance – “Hope for the Best, Plan for the Worst”

carrier new website


