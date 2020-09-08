State Police Calls: DUI, Harassment Incidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police say an incident of harassment occurred around 7:00 p.m. on August 21 at Rustic Acres Campground on Pine Terrace Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to police, 59-year-old David Rzepinski, of Sarver, slapped a known 59-year-old Sarver woman in the face.

DUI in Tionesta Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 10:54 p.m. on September 4, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2013 Hyundai Sonata on State Route 36 near Tionesta Dam, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, for various traffic violations.

According to police, the driver, identified as a 35-year-old Brackenridge woman, was subsequently found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. She was transported to the Titusville Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Charges are pending blood test results.

Harassment in Farmington Township

Around 2:55 p.m. on September 6, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to Deer Meadow Campground on Forest Drive, Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a domestic violence incident.

Police say upon their arrival, it was determined that 60-year-old Victor Playso, of Irwin, had pushed a known 64-year-old McKeesport woman into a vehicle.

According to police, Playso was subsequently taken into custody and cited for harassment and public drunkenness through District Court 18-3-02, and later released.

