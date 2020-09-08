State Police Investigating Theft of Generator in Porter Township

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of a generator from a residence in Porter Township.

According to police, sometime between March 15 and August 27, a theft was committed at a location on South Reidsburg Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown perpetrator(s) stole a red 5000-watt generator, valued at $500.00, belonging to a known 62-year-old New Bethlehem man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.