Trump Boat Parade Sets Sail in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Forty-five boats cruised along the Clarion River on Sunday during 13-mile boat parade in support of President Donald Trump.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

It all started in late August when a group of friends gathered at a Clarion River dock and decided to hang President Trump flags. One thing led to another and the group decided to organize a boat parade in support of the President. With the help of social media and various other outlets, word spread quickly.

The Sept. 6 boat parade began at the Mill Creek boat launch, continued to the Dam, and returned to the Mill Creek launch.

Surprised with the turnout, boaters were even more impressed that there were exactly 45 boats in the parade – a coincidence that did not go unnoticed by the participants who came out in support of the 45th President.

“We were so excited to be part of the boat parade for Trump,” said one boater who asked to remain unidentified. “The show of support for our president was incredible. There were people on docks, on the river banks, and on the bridge cheering us on. It was so wonderful!”

Clarion County residents treated the event as a celebration of President Trump, a prequel to Labor Day celebrations, and even as a small family reunion.

Events similar to the boat parade held in Clarion have been happening recently all over the country in places such as Texas, New Jersey, Florida, and even closer to home in East Brady and Pittsburgh.

