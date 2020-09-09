Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 61. Light southeast wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light north wind.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

